Wimatex Acquires 85,165 SF Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California for $21M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 2271 Cosmos Court in Carlsbad, Calif., the property features 85,165 square feet of industrial space.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Wimatex has purchased an industrial property, located at 2271 Cosmos Court in Carlsbad, from an undisclosed seller for $21 million. At the time of sale, the freestanding building was fully leased to a global medical device and technology company in the sleep and respiratory market.

The 85,165-square-foot building features heavy power, six dock-high loading doors, three grade-level loading doors, 24-foot to 26-foot clear heights and drive-around access. Additional features include a high-image exterior, large outdoor amenitized entrance and a two-story lobby.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets San Diego represented the seller in the deal.