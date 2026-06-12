Winchester Partners Completes 283-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Project in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Winchester Partners, which is a joint venture between an affiliate of L+M Development and Twining Properties, has completed The Winston, a 283-unit mixed-income apartment building in New Haven. The Winston is part of the initial phase of Science Park, a $92.5 million redevelopment of the former Winchester Repeating Arms Co. factory complex, which closed in 1981. Units range from studios to three-bedrooms, and roughly 20 percent (57 residences) are designated as affordable housing for renters earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. The five-story building also houses 12,800 square feet of retail space and amenities such as a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking space and a resident library. Beinfield Architecture designed the building, construction of which was financed by The Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and KeyBank.