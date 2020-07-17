REBusinessOnline

Windsor Aughtry Completes 112-Room Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel Near Asheville Airport

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, North Carolina, Southeast

ARDEN, N.C. — Windsor Aughtry Hotel Group LLC has completed Home2 Suites by Hilton Asheville Airport, a 112-room hotel in Arden. The property offers fully equipped kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness center, grill area and an indoor/outdoor pool. The hotel is located at 390 Airport Road, one mile from Asheville Regional Airport and 12 miles south of downtown Asheville. Asheville Hospitality LLC owns the hotel, and Hospitality America Inc. is managing the asset.

