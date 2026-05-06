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DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Wingate Completes 136-Unit Multifamily Renovation Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — An affiliate of Wingate Cos. has completed the renovation of Forte at 1440 Beacon, a 136-unit apartment building in Boston’s Brookline neighborhood. The property was originally built in 1949, and the renovation entailed upgrades to the lobby, common areas, building exterior and mechanical and utility systems. The project team also enhanced existing amenities and added some additional recreational spaces and features. Dario Designs was the project architect, and Nauset Construction was the general contractor.

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