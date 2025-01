Wingate, WL Development Break Ground on 69-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Needham, Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, MASS. — A partnership between regional owner-operator Wingate Living and WL Development has broken ground on a 69-unit seniors housing project in Needham, a western suburb of Boston. One Wingate Way East will offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pickleball court, rooftop lounge and grille, a golf simulator, art workshop, yoga and spin studios, library and a bistro bar with personal wine lockers. The property is 75 percent preleased and is slated for a spring 2026 completion.