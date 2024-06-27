Thursday, June 27, 2024
Wingspan Development, ABC Capital Sell 192-Unit Jade at North Hyde Park Apartments in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Wingspan Development and ABC Capital Corp. have sold Jade at North Hyde Park, a 192-unit apartment community located at 608 N. Willow Road in Tampa’s North Hyde Park neighborhood. San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze acquired the property, which is located approximately a half-mile from downtown near the University of Tampa, for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition represents Hamilton Zanze’s entry into the Florida market. Matt Mitchell of Berkadia brokered the transaction.

Built in 2022, Jade at North Hyde Park was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property features studios, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units ranging in size from 463 to 1,421 square feet. Select units have built-in wine storage, dual-sink vanities in the primary bathroom and/or covered balconies.

In addition to amenities like a pool, coworking spaces and a pet spa, Jade also features 3,200 square feet of ground-level retail space. Tango Brew, a pet-friendly coffee and wine bar, will soon open a 1,600-square-foot eatery at Jade, with plans to offer both indoor and outdoor seating for up to 66 people, including an outdoor bar and patio as well as a water and treat station for patron’s dogs.

