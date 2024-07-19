Wingspan Development Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for The Dawson Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Wingspan Development Group has begun pre-leasing efforts for The Dawson, a seven-story apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Mount Prospect. The transit-oriented development is located across the street from the Mount Prospect Metra station as well as Wingspan’s Maple Street Lofts. The Dawson offers 64 units ranging in size from 668 to 1,217 square feet. Monthly rents start at $2,000. First residents are expected to move in later this summer. Amenities include a resident lounge with complimentary coffee station, community kitchen, package room, indoor parking, bike storage and a fitness center. A second-floor outdoor terrace includes a grilling area, fire pits and seating options. The design team included Studio 222 Architects, Eleni Interiors and Gold + Oak.