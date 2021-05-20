Wingspan Development Group, BCDC Begin Development of 300-Unit Apartment Project Near Milwaukee

Hub13 will include nine buildings and various amenities in Oak Creek, Wis.

OAK CREEK, WIS. — Wingspan Development Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) have begun development of Hub13, a 300-unit apartment project in Oak Creek, which is located just south of Milwaukee. The 34-acre garden-style community will be situated at 781 S. 13th St. Plans call for nine buildings with units ranging in size from studios to three bedrooms. Amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, pool, Zen garden, dog park, coworking space, wine room and package system. The property will border an 11-acre nature preserve. First Merchants Bank provided project financing. JLA Architects is the architect, Ayres Associates is the civil engineer and Nicholas & Associates is the general contractor. The first units are scheduled for completion by the end of the year.