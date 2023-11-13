Wingspan Development Group Opens 231-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Brookfield, Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Wingspan Development Group has opened The Ruby at Brookfield Square, a 231-unit luxury apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. The property is nearly 30 percent leased, and first move-ins began in early October. The community, which features two four-story buildings connected by a skybridge, is the first new Class A rental property in Brookfield since 2019, according to Wingspan. Located adjacent to Brookfield Square Mall, the complex features a mix of floor plans ranging from 381 to 1,407 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style pool, dog park, fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, entertainment lounge, golf simulator, business center and package room. Monthly rents start at $1,595, according to the property’s website.