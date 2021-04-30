Wingspan Development Group Starts Pre-Leasing 192-Unit Maple Street Lofts in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows the pool area at Maple Street Lofts.

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Wingspan Development Group has begun pre-leasing for Maple Street Lofts, a 192-unit luxury apartment community in Mount Prospect, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Located at 207 S. Maple St., the six-story property includes an Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market grocery store on the ground floor. The transit-oriented development is situated across the street from the Mount Prospect Metra station. First move-ins are slated to begin this summer.

Designed by Chicago-based Studio 222 Architects, Maple Street Lofts offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 591 to 1,180 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,550 to $2,885. Amenities include a business center with four private offices for working from home, a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge, pool, gaming area, sun deck, bark park and package room. The 16,000-square-foot grocery store is slated to open this fall. Wingspan’s sister company, Nicholas & Associates, is the general contractor. Lincoln Property Co. will oversee leasing and property management.