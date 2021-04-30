REBusinessOnline

Wingspan Development Group Starts Pre-Leasing 192-Unit Maple Street Lofts in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows the pool area at Maple Street Lofts.

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Wingspan Development Group has begun pre-leasing for Maple Street Lofts, a 192-unit luxury apartment community in Mount Prospect, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Located at 207 S. Maple St., the six-story property includes an Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market grocery store on the ground floor. The transit-oriented development is situated across the street from the Mount Prospect Metra station. First move-ins are slated to begin this summer.

Designed by Chicago-based Studio 222 Architects, Maple Street Lofts offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 591 to 1,180 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,550 to $2,885. Amenities include a business center with four private offices for working from home, a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge, pool, gaming area, sun deck, bark park and package room. The 16,000-square-foot grocery store is slated to open this fall. Wingspan’s sister company, Nicholas & Associates, is the general contractor. Lincoln Property Co. will oversee leasing and property management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews