Wingspan Development Sells Sixteen30 Luxury Multifamily Property in Plainfield, Illinois

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Wingspan Development Group has sold Sixteen30, a 284-unit luxury multifamily property in Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago. Continental Properties was the buyer. The sales price was more than $78 million, according to CoStar. Located at 14750 Wallin Drive and opened in August 2021, Sixteen30 features eight garden-style buildings surrounding a 7,500-square-foot clubhouse and pool. Designed by Eleni Interiors, the clubhouse features a great room, coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking space, demonstration kitchen, pet spa and package room. Units range from 600 to 1,500 square feet. Sixteen30 was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.