Wingspan Development Starts Pre-leasing $60M Luxury Apartment Community in Plainfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Multifamily

Sixteen30 includes 284 units and a private clubhouse.

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Wingspan Development Group has started pre-leasing Sixteen30, a new $60 million luxury apartment community in Plainfield, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago. Located at 14750 S. Wallin Drive, the 284-unit property features eight buildings arranged around a 7,500-square-foot clubhouse. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, bocce court, demonstration kitchen, outdoor grilling area, pet spa and 24-hour package room.

First move-ins are expected to begin later this summer. Units range in size from 600 to 1,500 square feet and monthly rents range from $1,485 to $2,850. Chicago-based Studio 222 Architects designed the project and Wingspan’s sister company Nicholas & Associates served as the general contractor. Lincoln Property Co. will oversee leasing and property management.

