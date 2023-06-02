Wingspan Development, Tucker Development to Redevelop Office Building Site in Skokie into Multifamily Space

SKOKIE, ILL. — A joint venture between Wingspan Development Group and Tucker Development has acquired 5400 Old Orchard Road in Skokie with plans to redevelop it into a luxury apartment project with 294 units. The site currently houses an office building, demolition of which is scheduled to begin this fall. Nicholas & Associates will serve as general contractor. Plans call for 245 apartment units and 49 rental townhomes as well as commercial space. Designed by HKM Architects + Planners, the project will feature amenities such as a courtyard, pool, lounge, fitness center and coworking stations. A timeline for completion was not provided.