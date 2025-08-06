Wednesday, August 6, 2025
The Henry at Harms Woods will feature 49 rental townhomes and 245 luxury apartment units upon completion.
Wingspan, Tucker Development Deliver First Townhomes at Multifamily Project in Skokie, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SKOKIE, ILL. — A joint venture between Wingspan Development Group and Tucker Development has delivered the first rental townhomes at The Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit multifamily property in Skokie. Located next to Life Time Fitness and near Westfield Old Orchard mall just west of I-94, the 11-acre development will include 245 apartment units, 49 rental townhomes and approximately 13,000 square feet of commercial space. First move-ins for the townhomes start this month, with the balance slated for this fall.

Designed by HKM Architects + Planners and built by Nicholas & Associates, The Henry at Harms Woods will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment units and three- and four-bedroom townhomes. The four-bedroom Maple and Oak floor plans, which span approximately 2,500 square feet, start at $6,800 per month. Amenities include expansive courtyards, an outdoor pool, fitness center and work-from-home stations.

