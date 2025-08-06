Wingspan, Tucker Development Deliver First Townhomes at Multifamily Project in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, ILL. — A joint venture between Wingspan Development Group and Tucker Development has delivered the first rental townhomes at The Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit multifamily property in Skokie. Located next to Life Time Fitness and near Westfield Old Orchard mall just west of I-94, the 11-acre development will include 245 apartment units, 49 rental townhomes and approximately 13,000 square feet of commercial space. First move-ins for the townhomes start this month, with the balance slated for this fall.

Designed by HKM Architects + Planners and built by Nicholas & Associates, The Henry at Harms Woods will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment units and three- and four-bedroom townhomes. The four-bedroom Maple and Oak floor plans, which span approximately 2,500 square feet, start at $6,800 per month. Amenities include expansive courtyards, an outdoor pool, fitness center and work-from-home stations.