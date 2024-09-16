Monday, September 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMidwestMissouriRestaurantRetail

Wingstop Leases 1,600 SF at Frolics Plaza Shopping Center in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Wingstop has leased 1,600 square feet at Frolics Plaza Shopping Center in Kansas City. Jody Minder of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the undisclosed landlord, while Andrew Sandburg of Lane4 Property Group represented the tenant. Construction will start immediately to devise the 3,250-square-foot space, with 1,600 square feet utilized for Wingstop and the remaining available for lease. Wingstop is expected to open in summer 2025. Frolics Plaza is home to Rainbow Chinese Restaurant, Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine, Moti Mahal Indian Restaurant, ISmoke Vape Shop and Smoothie King. Block & Co. handles leasing and management of the property.

You may also like

EverBank Agrees to Acquire Michigan-based Sterling Bank for...

Jefferson County Port Authority Buys 18 Acres in...

Atlantic Aviation Signs 26,608 SF Office Lease in...

Interra Realty Brokers $19.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

SVN Chicago Commercial Arranges Sale of 45,000 SF...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 25,970 SF Industrial Lease in...

Kids Empire to Open 10,527 SF Indoor Playground...

Southern California Gas Leases 198,553 SF at City...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of...