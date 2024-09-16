Wingstop Leases 1,600 SF at Frolics Plaza Shopping Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Wingstop has leased 1,600 square feet at Frolics Plaza Shopping Center in Kansas City. Jody Minder of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the undisclosed landlord, while Andrew Sandburg of Lane4 Property Group represented the tenant. Construction will start immediately to devise the 3,250-square-foot space, with 1,600 square feet utilized for Wingstop and the remaining available for lease. Wingstop is expected to open in summer 2025. Frolics Plaza is home to Rainbow Chinese Restaurant, Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine, Moti Mahal Indian Restaurant, ISmoke Vape Shop and Smoothie King. Block & Co. handles leasing and management of the property.