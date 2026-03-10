Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Wingtat Cargo Signs 96,000 SF Industrial Lease in South Amboy, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. ­— Wingtat Cargo has signed a 96,000-square-foot industrial lease in South Amboy, about 30 miles south of New York City. The shipping company is taking space within the newly constructed, 152,100-square-foot warehouse and distribution building at 111 Main St. Gary Politi and Michael Viera of JLL represented the landlord, a partnership between Woodmont Industrial Partners and Joseph Jingoli & Son Inc., in the lease negotiations. Jimo Liu of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

