Winlee Development Sells Two Buildings at Chandler Viridian Primegate in Arizona for $12.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Winlee Development has completed the disposition of the last component of Chandler Viridian Primegate for $12.8 million.

The sale, which included both of the recently completed Thirsty Lion and Charles Schwab flagship buildings, consummates the phased sale of the four-building project for a total of $20.8 million, or approximately $870 per square foot. All of the buildings featured single-tenant leases. The other components are the Panera building, which sold for $4.3 million, and The Sicilian Butcher restaurant, which sold for $3.7 million.

Winless Development, the commercial real estate division of Phoenix-based Winfield Lee Investments, developed Primegate. Jamie Meddress and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap helped broker all of the project’s transactions.

Primegate is the restaurant and retail portion of Chandler Viridian, a 25-acre, $250 million, mixed-use project located at the entrance of Chandler Fashion Center in Chandler.

A consortium that includes Hines, Winlee Development, Alliance Residential and Concord Hospitality is developing the larger Chandler Viridian project. The development features office, residential, hospitality, restaurant and retail space, as well as wellness trails, fountains and a dog park.

The Primegate development team includes Alliance Bank, Berry Riddell, Sacks Tierney, Wespac Construction, Reigle & Associates and Larson Engineering. CBRE’s LeDonna Spongberg, Kerry Linthicum and Carole Schillne of CBRE represented Winlee at various stages of the project’s leasing.