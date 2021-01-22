REBusinessOnline

Winn-Dixie Parent Company Moves Forward With Initial Public Offering

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Winn-Dixie (pictured), as well as BI-LO, Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Southeastern Grocers Inc., the Jacksonville-based parent company of grocery brands Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket, is moving forward with its initial public offering (IPO) that it filed in mid-October. Founded in 1924, Southeastern Grocers operates 638 grocery stores, pharmacies and liquor stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. According to Market Watch, the company has 36,000 employees and its expected listing date for its shares of common stock is next week under the symbol “SEGR” on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Southeastern Grocers is launching its IPO for 8.9 million shares of its common stock to be sold at an anticipated price between $14 and $16 per share. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the IPO. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers for the IPO. Truist Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.

