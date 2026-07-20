WinnCos. Begins $33M Renovation of Affordable Housing Property in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Regional affordable housing owner-operator WinnCos. has begun the $33 million renovation of Garden Court Apartments, a 177-unit affordable housing property in Atlantic City. WinnCos. acquired the 20-building property, which houses 135 one-bedroom units and 42 two-bedroom apartments, in February in partnership with New Jersey-based nonprofit organization Gateway Community Action Partnership. Capital improvements will include upgraded kitchens, bathrooms and flooring in all apartments; new windows, siding, balconies and roofs for all buildings; the installation of new energy-efficient HVAC systems and electrical panels; and new security features. All common areas and amenity spaces will also be upgraded. Completion is slated for next fall.