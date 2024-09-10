WinnCos. Breaks Ground on $51M Seniors Housing Redevelopment Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — WinnCos. has broken ground on Residences on Lincoln Square, a $51 million seniors housing redevelopment project in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The project will transform the historic Worcester Boys Club property, which was originally built in 1930 and has been vacant since 2006, into an 80-unit, age- and rent-restricted complex. The existing building will be redeveloped to house 16 units, and a new building will be constructed to house the remaining 64 units. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with 11 units to be set aside for residents with disabilities. Full completion of the project is slated for 2026. F.W. Madigan Co. Inc. is serving as the general contractor, and Maugel DeStefano Architects is the project architect.