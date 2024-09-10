Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Residences-on-Lincoln-Square-Worcester
Residences on Lincoln Square in Worcester is situated on the northern edge of the city’s downtown and abuts the World War One Memorial at Lincoln Square, which city officials plan to renovate simultaneously with the construction of the seniors housing complex.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

WinnCos. Breaks Ground on $51M Seniors Housing Redevelopment Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — WinnCos. has broken ground on Residences on Lincoln Square, a $51 million seniors housing redevelopment project in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The project will transform the historic Worcester Boys Club property, which was originally built in 1930 and has been vacant since 2006, into an 80-unit, age- and rent-restricted complex. The existing building will be redeveloped to house 16 units, and a new building will be constructed to house the remaining 64 units. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with 11 units to be set aside for residents with disabilities. Full completion of the project is slated for 2026. F.W. Madigan Co. Inc. is serving as the general contractor, and Maugel DeStefano Architects is the project architect.

You may also like

Largo Capital Arranges $11.6M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Brooklyn...

Hain Celestial Signs 40,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 8,000 SF Industrial Outdoor...

Furman University Completes $27.6M Residence Hall in Greenville,...

Berkadia Arranges Equity for 305-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Sentral to Operate 361-Unit Everett Residential Tower at...

RangeWater Real Estate to Develop 121-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

H-E-B to Open New Grocery Store in Irving’s...