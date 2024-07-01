Monday, July 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingConnecticutDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheast

WinnCos. Buys 84-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Hartford, Plans $18.7M Renovation

by Taylor Williams

HARTFORD, CONN. — Regional owner-operator WinnCos. has purchased Bedford Gardens Apartments, an 84-unit affordable housing complex in Hartford, with plans to implement an $18.7 million renovation. The 10-building complex was built in the 1920s, and its residences are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Two Massachusetts-based firms, The Architectural Team and Keith Construction, are providing design and general contracting services for the project, respectively.

You may also like

TDC Breaks Ground on 17-Acre Mixed-Use Project in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 193,854 SF Westway Office...

Excelsa Properties Buys 168-Unit Apartment Complex in North...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 84,651 SF Industrial...

Global Net Lease Sells National Cold Storage Portfolio...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $56M Loan for Refinancing...

Hakimian Organization Begins Leasing 364-Unit Apartment Community in...

Invictus Real Estate Provides $69M Bridge Loan for...

Lamar Johnson Collaborative Unveils First Renderings of $130M...