WinnCos. Buys 84-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Hartford, Plans $18.7M Renovation

HARTFORD, CONN. — Regional owner-operator WinnCos. has purchased Bedford Gardens Apartments, an 84-unit affordable housing complex in Hartford, with plans to implement an $18.7 million renovation. The 10-building complex was built in the 1920s, and its residences are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Two Massachusetts-based firms, The Architectural Team and Keith Construction, are providing design and general contracting services for the project, respectively.