REBusinessOnline

WinnCos. Buys Historic Housing Complex in Philadelphia, Plans $23.7M Renovation

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — WinnCos., a developer and operator of affordable and market-rate housing, has purchased Carl Mackley Houses, a historic housing complex in Philadelphia, with plans to implement a $23.7 million renovation. The property, which is located on the city’s northeast side and currently houses 184 affordable housing units, originally opened during the Great Depression era. Named for Carl Mackley, a 22-year-old union worker who was shot and killed on March 6, 1930 while supporting a strike at the H.C. Aberle Co., the complex earned a spot on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places in 1982 and the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. The rehabilitation effort will modernize apartment kitchens and bathrooms in four residential buildings; install central air conditioning in all units; replace all windows and roofs; and upgrade common areas. The project is being financed primarily by tax-exempt bond financing and an allocation of 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews