WinnCos. Completes $20.5M Renovation of Buffalo Affordable Housing Complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional owner-operator WinnCos. has completed the $20.5 million renovation of West Village Apartments, a historic affordable housing complex in downtown Buffalo. The property comprises 10 buildings totaling 135 units that were constructed between 1891 and 1920. The renovation encompassed upgrades to unit kitchens, bathrooms, doors, windows and building roofs, as well as common area lighting and flooring. In addition, the project team created a community room, management office, bike parking spaces and an additional unit via the conversion of a maintenance shed. Locally based general contractor DiMarco Construction performed the renovation, which also served to preserve and extend the property’s affordability status.