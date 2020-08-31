WinnCos Completes $23.6M Workforce Housing Project in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Developer WinnCos. has completed Liberty Lofts at Sibley Square, a $23.6 million workforce housing project in Rochester. The property, which is a redevelopment of a historic 1.1 million-square-foot building, adds 104 units to the local supply. Fifty-three units are available at rents of up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI); three units are available at rents up to 100 percent of AMI; and 48 units are available at rents of up to 110 percent of AMI. The Architectural Team of Chelsea, Mass. designed the project, and DiMarco Constructors served as the general contractor.