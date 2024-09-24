Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Stone-Mill-Lofts-Lawrence-Massachusetts
Stone Mill Lofts in Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a redevelopment of a 19th century industrial building. Abbott Lawrence built the 149,220-square-foot complex between 1845 and 1848, harnessing the Merrimack River to manufacture tools, mill machinery, water turbines and millwork for the textile factories that were booming during the Industrial Revolution.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

WinnCos. Completes $39.2M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Lawrence, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

LAWRENCE, MASS. — Developer WinnCos. has completed Stone Mill Lofts, a $39.2 million multifamily adaptive reuse project in Lawrence, a northern suburb of Boston. The project converted a 179-year-old structure that originally housed a stone mill into a complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Of the 86 units, 11 are reserved for households earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 58 will be reserved for renters earning up to 60 percent of AMI; and the other 17 will be rented at market rates. Amenities include a resident lounge and kitchen, billiards room, fitness center, children’s playroom, resident storage lockers, work-from-home pods, package room and a historic mill exhibit room. MassHousing provided $25.9 million in financing for the project.

You may also like

Partnership Begins Leasing 43-Story Multifamily Building in Downtown...

JLL Secures $96.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Techbilt Cos. Breaks Ground on 67,714 SF Creative...

IPA Arranges $28M Sale of Ponderosa Park Multifamily...

Northmarq Brokers $14.3M Sale of Three-Property Manufactured Housing...

JLL Arranges $28M Permanent Loan for Northern New...

TCB Delivers 92-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Jersey...

Union Investment, Nuveen Sell 18,300 SF Retail Property...

Osborne & Little Signs Lease Renewal at Stamford...