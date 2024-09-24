WinnCos. Completes $39.2M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Lawrence, Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, MASS. — Developer WinnCos. has completed Stone Mill Lofts, a $39.2 million multifamily adaptive reuse project in Lawrence, a northern suburb of Boston. The project converted a 179-year-old structure that originally housed a stone mill into a complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Of the 86 units, 11 are reserved for households earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 58 will be reserved for renters earning up to 60 percent of AMI; and the other 17 will be rented at market rates. Amenities include a resident lounge and kitchen, billiards room, fitness center, children’s playroom, resident storage lockers, work-from-home pods, package room and a historic mill exhibit room. MassHousing provided $25.9 million in financing for the project.