WinnCos. Completes $49.3M Renovation of Metro Boston Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

PEABODY, MASS. — Local developer WinnCos. has completed the $49.3 million renovation of The Tannery, a 284-unit affordable housing community in Peabody, a northeastern suburb of Boston. WinnCos. acquired the historic property, which was originally built in the 1800s to house a leather tanning facility prior to its conversion to residential use, in 2019. Today, The Tannery features units that are reserved for households earning 30, 60 or 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Bank of America provided $25 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the project.

