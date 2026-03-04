WinnCos. Completes $55.3M Affordable Seniors Housing Redevelopment in Holyoke, Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, MASS. — WinnCos. has completed a $55.3 million seniors housing redevelopment in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke. Residences at Appleton is an adaptive reuse of a former alpaca mill complex that has been vacant since the 1970s into an affordable housing complex for residents age 55 and older. Of the property’s 88 units, 12 are reserved for seniors earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 63 are earmarked for renters earning 60 percent of AMI; and 13 are set aside for those earning 80 percent or less of AMI. The unit mix comprises four studios, 75 one-bedroom residences and nine two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge and an outdoor recreation area. Keith Construction served as the general contractor for the project, which was designed by The Architectural Team. VHB provided civil engineering and permitting services. Local nonprofit OneHolyoke provided gap financing for the project, and Bank of America served as the construction lender and the investor in the project’s state and federal low-income housing tax credits. MassHousing also provided tax-exempt bond financing for the development.