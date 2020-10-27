REBusinessOnline

WinnCos Completes 70-Unit Seniors Housing Redevelopment Project in East Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

The-Tyler-East-Haven

Several residents of The Tyler in East Haven are former students who attended high school in the building.

EAST HAVEN, CONN. — Developer WinnCos. has completed The Tyler, a seniors housing project in East Haven that is a redevelopment of an 84-year-old former high school building. The Tyler offers 70 units for individuals aged 55 and older and amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor courtyard and an arts and crafts room. The property consists of 67 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. Twenty apartments rent at market rates, and 50 others are available for residents who earn 25 percent to 80 percent of the area median income.

