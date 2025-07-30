WinnCos. Completes $85M Affordable Housing Redevelopment in New Britain, Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — Regional developer WinnCos. has completed The Ellis Block, an $85 million affordable housing redevelopment in New Britain, located just outside of Hartford. The project converted four buildings within the vacant, 115-year-old former manufacturing facility of household appliances company Landers, Frary & Clark into a 154-unit apartment complex. The property now features 79 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom residences and 16 three-bedroom apartments that are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness room, community room, game room, flexible workspaces and outdoor seating areas. Hartford-based JCJ Architecture designed the project, and Massachusetts-based Keith Construction served as the general contractor. The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority provided tax credits and tax-exempt bonds as part of the project’s financing, which also included a construction loan from Bank of America. Bank of America also served as the tax credit investor.