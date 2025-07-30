Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Residents of The Ellis Block, an affordable housing redevelopment in New Britain, Conn., will benefit from both roof and ground mounted solar photovoltaic panels, which will deliver electricity savings directly to households. The building also features new windows and insulation, high-performance ventilation systems, Energy Star appliances, low-flow plumbing and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems.
Affordable HousingConnecticutDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheast

WinnCos. Completes $85M Affordable Housing Redevelopment in New Britain, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — Regional developer WinnCos. has completed The Ellis Block, an $85 million affordable housing redevelopment in New Britain, located just outside of Hartford. The project converted four buildings within the vacant, 115-year-old former manufacturing facility of household appliances company Landers, Frary & Clark into a 154-unit apartment complex. The property now features 79 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom residences and 16 three-bedroom apartments that are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness room, community room, game room, flexible workspaces and outdoor seating areas. Hartford-based JCJ Architecture designed the project, and Massachusetts-based Keith Construction served as the general contractor. The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority provided tax credits and tax-exempt bonds as part of the project’s financing, which also included a construction loan from Bank of America. Bank of America also served as the tax credit investor.

