WinnCos. Completes 95-Unit Mixed-Income Seniors Housing Project in Ludlow, Massachusetts

LUDLOW, MASS. — Regional affordable housing developer WinnCos. has completed The Residences at Mill 8, a mixed-income seniors housing project in Ludlow, located near Springfield in the western part of the state. The project converted a former mill building into an apartment complex with 95 units — 87 one-bedrooms and eight two-bedrooms — that are reserved for renters age 55 and above. The affordability component comprises 43 units for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI) and 12 units for households earning 30 percent or less of AMI. The other 40 residences are rented at market rates. Amenities include onsite laundry facilities, a fitness room, resident lounge and several outdoor recreation areas, and the building also houses 48,000 square feet of commercial space. The Architectural Team designed the project, and Dellbrook | JKS served as the general contractor.