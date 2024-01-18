Thursday, January 18, 2024
The-Westcott-Swampscott-Massachusetts
The Westcott, an affordable housing project in Swampscott, Massachusetts, is on pace for a mid-2025 delivery.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

WinnCos. Receives $69.1M in Financing for Metro Boston Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. — Regional developer and operator WinnCos. has received $69.1 million in financing for The Westcott, a 114-unit affordable housing project in Swampscott, a northeastern suburb of Boston. Units at The Westcott will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 110 percent of the area median income. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing & Livable Communities provided Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the project. MassHousing provided bridge and permanent financing, and both the Swampscott Affordable Housing Trust and North Shore HOME Consortium contributed funds to the development. Construction is underway, with the first units expected to be available for occupancy next year.

