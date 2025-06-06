WinnCos. to Undertake Affordable Seniors Housing Renovation Project in Plainfield, New Jersey

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Regional owner-operator WinnCos. will undertake an affordable seniors housing renovation project in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. Designed by New Jersey-based Inglese Architecture & Engineering, the project will modernize the 225-unit Richmond Towers and the 128-unit Joanne Hollis Gardens complexes and preserve the properties’ status as affordable for residents earning 30 percent or less of the area median income. Richmond Towers was built more than 50 years ago and features two 12-story towers housing 135 studio apartments and 90 one-bedroom apartments. Built in 1954 as West End Gardens, Joanne Hollis Gardens was rededicated in 2015 to posthumously honor the longtime resident who served as Plainfield housing commissioner and city councilwoman. The two-story, garden-style complex offers 16 one-bedroom, 66 two-bedroom, 32 three-bedroom and 14 four-bedroom apartments. WinnCos. is developing the project in partnership with the Housing Authority of Plainfield.