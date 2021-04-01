WinnDevelopment Breaks Ground on $19.2M Mixed-Income Redevelopment in Southern Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — WinnDevelopment has broken ground on the $19.2 million redevelopment of the historic Cliftex Mill building in New Bedford, about 60 miles south of Boston. The project will convert the 114-year-old building into a 71-unit mixed-income housing development for adults 55 and older. The majority of the units (56) will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center and a resident lounge. Completion is slated for August.