WinnDevelopment Breaks Ground on $55.3M Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, MASS. — WinnDevelopment has broken ground on a $55.3 million affordable seniors housing project in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke. The project will convert a historic mill complex into 88 affordable apartment homes for seniors ages 55 and older. The redevelopment of the Appleton Mill property in downtown Holyoke will create new loft-style apartments in three interconnected, 111-year-old industrial buildings that were once home to the Farr Alpaca Co. and have been vacant for decades. In addition, WinnDevelopment will construct a new community building and connect it to the residential space via a closed skybridge spanning nearby railroad tracks. All 88 apartments will be reserved for low- and moderate-income seniors, with 12 units reserved for households earning below 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), 63 for those below 60 percent of AMI, and 13 for households below 80 percent of AMI. Delivery is slated for spring 2025.