The development site of Ellis Street Commons was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2022 as the former manufacturing plant of Landers, Frary & Clark, one of the first manufacturers of electric appliances in the United States. The company ended production in 1965, and the current development site has remained largely vacant for decades.
WinnDevelopment Breaks Ground on $85M Affordable Housing Redevelopment in New Britain, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — WinnDevelopment has broken ground on an $85 million redevelopment project in New Britain, located outside of Hartford, that will convert a historic industrial facility into a 154-unit affordable housing complex. The four-building site formerly housed the 115-year-old manufacturing facility for household appliances provider Landers, Frary & Clark.

The new community will be known as Ellis Street Commons and will feature 79 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom residences and 16 three-bedroom apartments. Units will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center, community room, game room and flexible workspaces.

The Connecticut Department of Housing provided $4 million in state funding for the project, and the National Housing Trust Fund made a $3.8 million federal contribution. The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority provided an undisclosed amount of tax credit equity and tax-exempt bonds for the project. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in mid-2025.

