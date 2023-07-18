WinnDevelopment Breaks Ground on $85M Affordable Housing Redevelopment in New Britain, Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — WinnDevelopment has broken ground on an $85 million redevelopment project in New Britain, located outside of Hartford, that will convert a historic industrial facility into a 154-unit affordable housing complex. The four-building site formerly housed the 115-year-old manufacturing facility for household appliances provider Landers, Frary & Clark.

The new community will be known as Ellis Street Commons and will feature 79 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom residences and 16 three-bedroom apartments. Units will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center, community room, game room and flexible workspaces.

The Connecticut Department of Housing provided $4 million in state funding for the project, and the National Housing Trust Fund made a $3.8 million federal contribution. The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority provided an undisclosed amount of tax credit equity and tax-exempt bonds for the project. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in mid-2025.