WinnDevelopment, Soldier On to Develop $23M Apartment Complex in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

The Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Village will be a 70-unit community in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, that will be reserved for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — WinnDevelopment and nonprofit partner Soldier On Inc. have received financing for the development of The Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Village, a $23 million apartment complex in Tinton Falls, located south of New York City across Sandy Hook Bay. The property will feature 70 units that will be reserved exclusively for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, including veterans who are transitioning from homelessness. The New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency provided the funds for the project. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.