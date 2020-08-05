REBusinessOnline

WinnDevelopment, Soldier On to Develop $23M Apartment Complex in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Gordon-Mansfield-Veterans-Village-New-Jersey

The Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Village will be a 70-unit community in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, that will be reserved for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — WinnDevelopment and nonprofit partner Soldier On Inc. have received financing for the development of The Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Village, a $23 million apartment complex in Tinton Falls, located south of New York City across Sandy Hook Bay. The property will feature 70 units that will be reserved exclusively for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, including veterans who are transitioning from homelessness. The New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency provided the funds for the project. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  