WinStanley Acquires 135-Acre Industrial Development Site in Enfield, Connecticut

ENFIELD, CONN. — Regional developer WinStanley Enterprises has acquired a 135-acre industrial development site in Enfield, located near the Connecticut-Massachusetts border. The site is fully approved for the development of a two-building, 600,000-square-foot complex that will be known as Metro Park North. Specifically, the development will feature a 500,225-square-foot distribution facility and a 100,125-square-foot flex building. WinStanley expects to start construction in early to mid-2024, contingent upon securing tenant interest. Phil Gagnon and Nick Morizio of Colliers represented the seller and buyer in the land deal. Colliers will also handle leasing of the development.