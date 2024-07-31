Winstanley Enterprises Buys 333,386 SF Industrial Property in West Coxsackie, New York

WEST COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Regional investment firm Winstanley Enterprises has purchased Prime Logistics Center, a 333,386-square-foot industrial property in West Coxsackie, about 25 miles south of Albany. The 30.7-acre site is located within a larger industrial park, and the building previously housed the distribution operations of grocer Save A Lot. Building features include 61 loading docks, two drive-in doors, and parking for 77 trailers and 216 passenger vehicles. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Winstanley plans to make capital improvements and rebrand the property as Mid-Hudson Logistics Center.