Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mid-Hudson-Logistics-Center-West-Coxsackie-New-York
Winstanley Enterprises plans to reposition the industrial property at 1 Van Bergen Lane in West Coxsackie, New York, to function as a modern warehouse and distribution center. The company will also rebrand the facility as Mid-Hudson Logistics Center.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Winstanley Enterprises Buys 333,386 SF Industrial Property in West Coxsackie, New York

by Taylor Williams

WEST COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Regional investment firm Winstanley Enterprises has purchased Prime Logistics Center, a 333,386-square-foot industrial property in West Coxsackie, about 25 miles south of Albany. The 30.7-acre site is located within a larger industrial park, and the building previously housed the distribution operations of grocer Save A Lot. Building features include 61 loading docks, two drive-in doors, and parking for 77 trailers and 216 passenger vehicles. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Winstanley plans to make capital improvements and rebrand the property as Mid-Hudson Logistics Center.

You may also like

Comunidad Partners Acquires 358-Unit Toscana Apartment Homes in...

Colliers, Northmarq Broker Sale of 203,221 SF Office...

Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 9.7-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.9M Sale of Tulsa...

Rockpoint, Realco Capital Purchase 357-Bed Student Housing Community...

Limestone Asset Management Acquires Metro Miami Retail Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 123-Unit Parkway...

IPA Arranges $50M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan...

IRA Capital, Oaktree Acquire 600,000 SF Medical Office...