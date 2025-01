CHELMSFORD, MASS. — Winstanley Enterprises and Surrey Equities have purchased Chelmsford Mall, located northwest of Boston, for $28 million in an off-market transaction. The seller was the original developer. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Kohl’s, Michaels, PetSmart, Staples, Famous Footwear, Carter’s and Best Fitness. The buyers plan to make immediate upgrades to the property’s exterior painting, parking lot, landscaping and signage.