WinStanley, NorthPoint to Develop 524,000 SF Industrial Project in Westfield, Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, MASS. — A partnership between two developers, Massachusetts-based WinStanley Enterprises and Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, will build a 524,000-square-foot industrial project in Westfield, located outside of Springfield in the western part of Massachusetts. The 126-acre site of the project, which will be known as Falcon Landing, is adjacent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport and can support parking for 362 cars and 322 trailers. Infrastructural improvements to the site are underway, and a precise construction timeline is still being finalized.