Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

WinStanley, NorthPoint to Develop 524,000 SF Industrial Project in Westfield, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WESTFIELD, MASS. — A partnership between two developers, Massachusetts-based WinStanley Enterprises and Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, will build a 524,000-square-foot industrial project in Westfield, located outside of Springfield in the western part of Massachusetts. The 126-acre site of the project, which will be known as Falcon Landing, is adjacent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport and can support parking for 362 cars and 322 trailers. Infrastructural improvements to the site are underway, and a precise construction timeline is still being finalized.

You may also like

Fetner Properties Sells Interest in 45-Story Apartment Tower...

Dolben Co. Completes 260-Unit Multifamily Project at Tuscan...

JLL Arranges Sale of 117-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel Near...

Vatech America Signs 16,262 SF Office Lease in...

Berkadia Arranges $328M Construction Loan for Luxury Condo...

Stoic Equity Partners Purchases 90,300 SF Flex Property...

Trademark Unveils Plans for Redevelopment of 45-Acre Shopping...

Cortland Begins Construction of 294-Unit Cortland Peterson Multifamily...

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 181-Unit Multifamily...