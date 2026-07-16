Winstar Properties Purchases 205-Unit Apartment Complex in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Winstar Properties has purchased The Flat, a 205-unit apartment complex located in the City West neighborhood of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not released. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1968, The Flat features 205 apartments. The property features a controlled-access entry system, modernized resident lounge, upgraded laundry rooms, new windows and a package receiving systems. Renovated apartments include built-in kitchenettes with modern fixtures, new cabinetry, quartz countertops and new refrigerators. Additionally, six of the renovated studio units are furnished.