Winstead PC Signs 20,678 SF Office Lease Expansion in Dallas’ Harwood District

DALLAS — Law firm Winstead PC has signed a 20,678-square-foot office lease expansion within the Harwood District, a development that spans 19 city blocks in Uptown Dallas. The firm’s occupancy of the third floor of Harwood No. 2 brings its total footprint within the building to 149,841 square feet. Hannah Mesh and Kelly Whaley internally represented the landlord, Harwood International, in the lease negotiations. Winstead, which has been a tenant at the Harwood District since 2012, was also self-represented.