Winston Hotels Buys 20-Story Office Building in Downtown San Antonio for Mixed-Use Conversion Project

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Winston Hotels LLC has purchased Riverview Towers, a 20-story- building in downtown San Antonio that previously served as a 298,000-square-foot office property. The new ownership will convert the building into a mixed-use development with 342 hotel rooms, 60,000 square feet of office space and 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The hotels will carry the dual brands of AC by Marriott and Element by Westin. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Whit Jordan of CBRE represented Winston Hotels in the acquisition. Bart Wilson of Primera Partners represented the seller.