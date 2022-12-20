REBusinessOnline

Winston Hotels Completes 343-Room Adaptive Reuse Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

111-Soledad-St.-San-Antonio

The new dual-branded hotel at 111 Soledad St. in San Antonio offers views of the RiverWalk, downtown San Antonio, Hemisfair Park and Texas Hill Country.

SAN ANTONIO — Winston Hotels, a North Carolina-based owner-operator, has completed an adaptive reuse project in San Antonio’s RiverWalk area. The project converted a former office building at 111 Soledad St. into a dual-branded hotel with 343 rooms across the Element by Westin (162 rooms) and AC by Marriott (181 rooms) brands. Guests at both hotels will have access to a fitness center, business center, 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a rooftop bar and lounge.

