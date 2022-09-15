Winston Hotels Nears Completion of 343-Room Conversion Project in Downtown San Antonio

Pictured is a street-level view of the new dual-branded hotel at 111 Soledad St. in downtown San Antonio, which carries the AC Hotels by Marriott and Element by Westin brands.

SAN ANTONIO — Hospitality development and management firm Winston Hotels is nearing completion of a project in downtown San Antonio that will convert an office building into a 343-room dual-branded hotel. The AC by Marriott component will total 181 rooms and is scheduled to launch in early October, and the Element by Westin brand will comprise 162 rooms that are slated to come on line before the end of the year. Guests of both hotels will have access to multiple bars and lounges, a fitness center, business center and 4,000 square feet of meeting space.