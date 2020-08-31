Winter Park Construction Breaks Ground on $23M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Orlando

The first phase of Madison Landing will be a 77,473-square-foot, seven-story building totaling 110 units.

ORLANDO, FLA. — General contractor Winter Park Construction has broken ground on Madison Landing, an affordable seniors housing community in Orlando. Development partners American Residential Communities and New South Residential paid $1.3 million for 5.4 acres for the project. The first phase will be a 77,473-square-foot, seven-story building totaling 110 units. Development costs for Phase I are estimated at $23 million. Completion of Phase I is scheduled for September 2021. A second phase, not yet approved, could potentially add 86 more units. The developers are pursuing future funding from Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FHFC) to complete Phase II. Phase I will be 90 percent reserved for households making up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), with the remaining units for those making less than 33 percent of the AMI. Orange County reports that AMI is $68,100. The project team includes architect Blue Skies Studios and civil engineer Evans Engineering.