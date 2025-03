TUCSON, ARIZ. — Winterhaven Investors LLC has acquired Winterhaven Square, a retail center in Tucson, from Glover Associates LP for $5.3 million. Located at 3102-3160 E. Fort Lowell Road, Winterhaven Square offers 35,300 square feet of retail space.

Greg Furrier, Rob Tomlinson and Natalie Furrier of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.