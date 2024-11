FRISCO, TEXAS — Wintrust Commercial Finance, a Texas-based division of Wintrust Asset Finance, has signed a 19,000-square-foot office lease renewal at HALL Park in Frisco. Tyler Thomas of Trumont Commercial represented the tenant, which first committed to HALL Park in 2015, in the lease negotiations. HALL Group owns the property, which is currently in the midst of a $7 billion redevelopment.