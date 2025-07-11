WIRED Nears Completion of 7,000 SF Wellness, Beauty Hub in Prairie Village, Kansas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KAN. — Women in Real Estate Development (WIRED) is nearing completion of a wellness and beauty destination at the corner of 75th Street and State Line Road in Prairie Village near Overland Park. The 7,000-square-foot property is named “c u r a t e d.” In August 2024, a group of 22 local women investors, led by Sheryl Vickers of Select Sites LLC, acquired the property. They have reimagined the building from 1958 into a commercial space tailored for health, beauty and wellness practitioners looking to reach consumers across Mission Hills, Waldo, Brookside, Leawood, Overland Park and Fairway.

The interior space features new paint, flooring and lighting. The project’s suites feature natural light, private entries and modern finishes. The project also included the installation of new energy-efficient windows. Final plans call for a new parking surface and concrete with ADA access and new landscaping. The anchor tenant is The Healing Collective, which occupies eight suites and brings the building’s occupancy to 70 percent.