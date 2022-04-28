REBusinessOnline

WIS International Signs 70,996 SF Office Lease at Crown Centre in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — WIS International, a provider of global inventory and data collection services, has signed a 70,996-square-foot office lease at Crown Centre, a 140-acre corporate campus located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Robbie Baty and Mike Wyatt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which plans to move in on Dec. 1, in the lease negotiations. Lauren Halstedt, Ashley Curry and James Esquivel of JLL represented the landlord, Bright Realty.

 

